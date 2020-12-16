VIDEO: Preparing for the Lord while navigating a weary world – A new message from Bishop Olmsted

The days leading up to Christmas are a great time to prepare ourselves mentally and spiritually to celebrate the coming of our Lord. However, for many of us this time can be difficult when our world seems almost unrecognizable from just a year ago. We may be anxious, lonely, distressed or discouraged.

How do we deal with these feelings, during a time when the Lord is inviting us to joyous anticipation of Christmas? Dr. Christina McShane, Psy.D., shares some helpful thoughts and advice as we journey together through the holiday season and into the New Year.

Be Healthy – Be Smart – Be Holy: https://www.dphx.org/stayhealthy