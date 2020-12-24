“Behold, the virgin shall conceive and bear a son, and they shall name him Emmanuel, which means God is with us.” (Mt 1:23)

God our Father sent us His Son to be the light in times of darkness, our peace in times of conflict, and Life that is stronger than death. In the Child Jesus, who is human and divine, the dawn from on high shines upon us, overcoming our sadness and leading us to goodness and hope.

If you are gathering with family this Christmas, or united with them through prayer, I encourage you to keep doing the recommended mitigation measures. Let us remember with gratitude and prayer that our frontline healthcare workers, the hospital systems and all our community leaders are bearing a heavy burden as they serve the common good. Please be safe, cheerful and holy.

On behalf of Bishop Nevares and all the clergy and religious of the Diocese of Phoenix: Merry Christmas to you and your loved ones!