As we enter 2021 in a turbulent time, let us look beyond the storm of COVID-19, politics and division. Let us look to the light and move in confidence and hope remembering Jesus’ words: “I am the light of the world. Whoever follows me will not walk in darkness, but will have the light of life.” As Pope Francis reminds us, “we too have realized that we cannot go on thinking of ourselves, but only together can we do this.” Let us call upon Jesus together, pray for one another and encourage one another – Jesus is the light, He will calm the storm.

