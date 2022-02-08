by Harry Antram

Director of Mission and Care

Catholic Cemeteries and Funeral Homes

Losing a loved one can leave us overwhelmed with grief and unsure of what to do next. In the aftermath of a loss, we are confronted with many important decisions to make when planning final arrangements. If we haven’t had end-of-life conversations with our family members, we may not know what their wishes are, adding stress to an already painful situation.

At Catholic Cemeteries and Funeral Homes, families can pre-plan both their cemetery and funeral arrangements. Doing so can spare their families confusion and expense, allowing them to focus on celebrating the life of their loved one who has passed. Pre-planning also gives families the assurance that they are following the guidelines and teachings of the Catholic Church. With the details taken care of, they can grieve together unencumbered by a long to-do list.

Many are unsure of what pre-planning entails and may find it intimidating, but understanding what pre-planning is may make you more comfortable with this option.

“…understanding what pre-planning is may make you more comfortable with this option.”

When you pre-plan cemetery arrangements, you make decisions about the burial in advance. This includes determining if you would like to have a traditional burial versus cremation and if you prefer in-ground burial, a mausoleum space or a niche, among other options. At Catholic Cemeteries and Funeral Homes, we are here to guide you through the process of thinking through the necessary details related to your decision.

In the Phoenix metropolitan area, we are very fortunate to have two Catholic funeral homes where we help walk you through funeral arrangements. This includes everything from handling the care and preparation of the body and coordinating with the church on your behalf to making flower and pray card selections. By planning funeral arrangements in advance, you are also able to lock in today’s cost for services and merchandise, saving money in the long run.

No matter how much pre-planning families decide to do, grieving loved ones left behind share with me the same sentiment: They are truly touched that their family member took the time to pre-plan their arrangements, protecting them at such an emotional time from both the financial burden and stressful decision-making.

My own parents have provided me and my seven siblings with this same gift, and I am grateful for this loving final gesture. Many blessings to you and your family.