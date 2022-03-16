PHOENIX (March 10, 2022) — The Roman Catholic Diocese of Phoenix is pleased to announce that it has named Brett Meister its new Director of Communications. He joins the Catholic Diocese of Phoenix after nearly three decades leading communications and goodwill outreach for global sports organizations, including most recently the world-famous Harlem Globetrotters.

“We are grateful to have Brett as the newest member of the leadership team and look forward to his professional assistance in the efforts of communicating and sharing the beauty and truth of our Catholic faith,” said Father Fred Adamson, Vicar General and Moderator of the Curia for the Diocese of Phoenix.

During his 23-year tenure with the Globetrotters, Meister traveled with the team to more than 30 countries around the world as the organization fulfilled its role as global ambassadors of goodwill, including historic visits to Iraq, Afghanistan, North Korea and Cuba. Meister also accompanied the team to poverty-stricken regions within Honduras, Uzbekistan, Mozambique, Lithuania and Estonia, and personally secured two visits to the Vatican for the Globetrotters, meeting Pope John Paul II (2000) and Pope Francis (2015).

“I am grateful and excited to come work with an outstanding group of talented people who lead the Diocese of Phoenix,” said Meister. “I look forward to working with the parishioners, the clergy and the great people across the Diocese, along with Bishop Olmsted and his leadership team to fulfill the great mission of the Catholic faith in Arizona.”

Before joining the Globetrotters in 1997, Meister served as VP of Communications for the Continental Basketball Association in St. Louis, where he worked as the league’s main spokesperson and liaison to the National Basketball Association and USA Basketball. His international experience also included work on the USOC press information team at the 1996 Summer Olympic Games and serving as assistant venue press manager for the 2013 World Baseball Classic. He began his professional career as a television reporter and news editor at KTIV-TV (NBC) in Sioux City, Iowa.

Meister’s faith background has included many facets of the Catholic Church, including his longtime membership in the Knights of Columbus, where he is currently a Fourth-Degree member. A native of Marcus, Iowa, he is a graduate of Briar Cliff University, a Catholic school located in Sioux City, and he is an accomplished photographer. Meister has two adult daughters and four grandchildren, who reside in Mesa, Arizona.

Background Information

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Phoenix was established Dec. 2, 1969, by Pope Paul VI. Led by the Most Rev. Thomas J. Olmsted, more than 1.1 million Catholics make this diverse, vibrant and faith-filled diocese their home, including 94 parishes and 23 missions. Nearly 15,000 students attend one of the 29 Catholic elementary schools, seven high schools and 29 preschools in the Diocese of Phoenix. Learn more about the Catholic Church at dphx.org.