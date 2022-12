The Most Reverend John P. Dolan was ordained a priest for the Diocese of San Diego, Calif., July 1, 1989. He was ­installed as the fifth bishop of the Diocese of Phoenix August 2, 2022, at St. Thomas Aquinas parish in Avondale. Jerry & Debbie are taking time to catch up with Bishop John Dolan about how suicide can affect our lives and to prevent it but also from his own experience of he and his family got through losing loved ones in this manner.

