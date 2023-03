A record number of participants took part in the 14th Annual Desert Nun Run on Saturday at Kiwanis Park in Tempe. The event serves as a fundraiser to support Our Lady of Solitude Monastery and the Poor Clares of Perpetual Adoration in the Diocese of Phoenix.

Congratulations to Fr. John Muir, vicar general and moderator of the curia for the Diocese of Phoenix, for winning the 5K race for his age group. To learn more about the Poor Clares, go to https://desertnunrun.com/about/.

