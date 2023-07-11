Bishop John Dolan rolled up his sleeves and volunteered at The Society of St. Vincent de Paul in downtown Phoenix recently, taking part in their bi-weekly pizza making event. He joined over 15 volunteers for three hours, who made over 150 pizzas that were served later that evening to 50 families in need. St. Vincent de Paul makes pizza twice a month on Friday afternoons, all fueled by volunteers who want to provide for others. Check out this video to see Bishop John and the volunteers in action.

Serving the community throughout central and northern Arizona since 1946, St. Vincent de Paul provides over 7,000 meals daily for those in need through several community shelters, charity dining rooms and across 30-plus community agencies in the valley. Volunteers are vital to their efforts to work to feed, clothe, house and heal people in need. There are numerous ways to get involved and volunteer opportunities are available to fit all ages and all lifestyles. To learn more, go to: https://www.stvincentdepaul.net/volunteer

BONUS FOOTAGE. Click here to learn how to make a “St. Vincent de Paul” style pizza with Kenneth VanBruggen, Sous Chef at St. Vincent de Paul

#dphx # dioceseofphoenix #bishopdolan #svdpaz #100DaysofSummer