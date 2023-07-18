The Arizona Diamondbacks and the Roman Catholic Diocese of Phoenix partner for the first-ever Catholic Night at Chase Field.

The event will be on Friday, Sept. 29th at 6:40 p.m., as the D-Backs take on the Houston Astros.

“I am looking forward to the first-ever Catholic Night at Chase Field,” said Bishop John Dolan, who was installed as bishop of the Diocese of Phoenix last August. “I believe it’s a great opportunity for people of our faith family to have fellowship in a fun and exciting atmosphere.”

There are more than 1.7 million Catholics living throughout the 44,000 square miles that make up the Diocese of Phoenix with representation from multiple cultures including: Hispanic, Filipino, Native American, Vietnamese, and African communities.

“We [D-Backs Group Events and Hospitality] are excited to be working with the Catholic Diocese of Phoenix to host the first-ever Catholic Night at Chase Field,” said Garrett King, manager event development of the Arizona Diamondbacks. “We have had the fortunate pleasure of getting to know and work with Bishop Dolan and the incredible team at the Diocese of Phoenix to coordinate a fun and unique event for the Catholic communities and parishes across the state of Arizona.”

Every ticket sold through this group initiative will receive a co-branded cap that includes the D-Backs and Diocese of Phoenix logo, another first for the two organizations.

“We really enjoyed being part of the Diamondbacks’ Faith Night last season and the enthusiasm we saw encouraged us to expand our participation even more this year with the first-ever Catholic Night,” said Brett Meister, the director of communications for the Diocese of Phoenix.

Tickets to the game are discounted and $5.00 from every game ticket sold will go toward Catholic School Support 365.

“Catholic School Support 365 is the Diocese of Phoenix fund to support Catholic schools and families who desire a Catholic education for their children, but may need financial assistance due to emergency situations including times of medical emergencies, lost work, or when there is a death of a parent or sibling in the family,” said Domonic Salce, the superintendent of Catholic Schools for the Diocese of Phoenix. “Through the Catholic School Support 365 fund, and with generous participation and donations, students are given the opportunity to grow as missionary disciples.”

Education is and will always be a major priority for the Diocese of Phoenix, with 29 Catholic elementary schools, six stand-alone preschools and seven Catholic high schools, serving more than 15,000 students. This past school year (2022-2023), K-8 schools had nearly 8,700 students enrolled. High schools had nearly 5,000 students enrolled.

“This is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate being Catholic and coming together in community for fun and fellowship,” said Salce. “Having events like this will only highlight how important we can be together in faith. We have to live our Catholic faith to the fullest as we take Jesus’ message to others and live his message as a model.”

To receive a ball cap and ensure the $5.00 goes toward Catholic School Support 365, tickets must be purchased through the link below:

Ticket Information

$46 – Diamond level, club reserve

$29 – Lower level, bleachers

$28 – Upper level, infield reserve

$24 – Upper level, outfield reserve

“Our schools are excited to participate in this event,” said Salce. “It is a perfect time of year for schools and parishes to participate.”

After the mid-July All-Star Break last week, the D-Backs resume the second half of the Major League Baseball season just two and a half games out of first place in the National League West and are on track to have a winning season, their first since 2019.

“Did you notice that since we partnered with the Diamondbacks on this special event last spring, the team is enroute to their first winning record in four seasons? Perhaps there is some divine intervention in the mix here,” added Bishop John with a smile.

D-Backs legend Luis Gonzales joined Bishop John in filming a promotional video that features the two at Chase Field.

Gonzalez, who is lovingly nicknamed Gonzo by D-Backs fans, gifted Bishop John a new D-Backs hat welcoming him to the Valley of the Sun. “Now Bishop John, I know you grew up a big San Diego Padres fan, but I think it’s time we get you a new cap.” Gonzo said.

The Diocese of Phoenix will also be involved in the ceremonial first pitch before the game.

“It’s a time for Catholics to come together outside of church for fellowship and fun, plus benefiting our schools along the way. We hope this becomes an annual outing,” said Meister.

Bishop John encourages fans to get their tickets to the game for, “…a great night of fun, fellowship and with a little bit of faith, a win over the Houston Astros”.