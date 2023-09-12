The Office of Natural Family Planning (NFP) of the Diocese of Phoenix kicked off a year-long celebration of 50 years of NFP with Mass and dinner for NFP instructors on Friday, September 8 at the Diocesan Pastoral Center in downtown Phoenix. Bishop Emeritus Thomas J. Olmsted celebrated Mass and Fr. Charlie Goraieb was the homilist.

“Fr. Charlie was an early promoter of NFP in this diocese, and one who was instrumental in helping the early diocesan NFP Office bear fruit, who, like Bishop Olmsted, was constant in his help and support,” said Armida Escarsega, coordinator of the Office of NFP.

Dr. Theresa Notare, Assistant Director for the Natural Family Planning Program at the Secretariat for Laity, Marriage, Family Life and Youth, United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, and Dr. Margueritte Duane, co-founder and Executive Director of FACTS – the Fertility Appreciation Collaborative to Teach the Science addressed nearly 70 guests. Their talks centered around the science behind NFP as a tool to empower women to take an active role in their health.

To learn more about Natural Family Planning visit https://phxmarriageprep.org/nfp-natural-family-planning/