SCOTTSDALE – – The Diocese of Phoenix is hosting the annual Province of the Archdiocese of Santa Fe meetings this week at the Franciscan Renewal Center. Bishop John P. Dolan and Bishop Eduardo A. Nevares of the Diocese of Phoenix are among a group of six bishops at the gathering that began on Tuesday afternoon.

“We’re going to be addressing the Eucharistic Revival, the Synod for the Synodal Church, issues regarding gun violence, current immigration challenges, and mental health related issues,” Bishop Dolan said of the meeting for the Santa Fe Province. “We discuss everything that happens to be topic based, current issues and ongoing procedures within the life of the Church.”

Each Latin-Rite archdiocese in the U.S. belongs to one of 32 ecclesiastical provinces which are made up of dioceses in a particular geographic area. Bishops from that province meet annually.

The other bishops attending the provincial meeting include Archbishop John C. Wester of the Archdiocese of Santa Fe; Bishop Edward J. Weisenburger of the Diocese of Tucson; Bishop James S. Wall of the Diocese of Gallup; and Bishop Peter Baldacchino of the Diocese of Las Cruces.