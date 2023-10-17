More than 2,000 participants united their voices to pray the rosary at the 48th annual Arizona Rosary Celebration at the Phoenix Convention Center on Sunday. Nearly 50 altar servers, members of the Order or Malta, religious orders and Catholic school students took part in the opening procession.

“Bring the rosary back to your families,” Bishop Nevares encouraged in his opening remarks.

“Mary intercedes with her prayers and with her very presence,” said Bishop Dolan before offering a blessing.

Over 500 people representing parishes, ministries, ethnic communities and apostolates processed through to present flowers in honor of the Blessed Mother and receive a blessing from Bishop Dolan and Bishop Nevares.

Guest speaker, Sr. Mary Clare Mancini of the Carmelite Sisters of the Most Sacred Heart of Los Angeles, reflected on the three aspects of the Our Lady of Mount Carmel image that draw us into intimacy with her.

The day culminated with praying the rosary in the presence of the Blessed Sacrament.

The first Arizona Rosary Celebration was held on October 3, 1976, at St. Francis Xavier Church under then Bishop Edward McCarthy, the first Bishop of the Diocese of Phoenix. This year’s event was sponsored by the Knights of Columbus, Arizona State Council, with assistance from the Diocese of Phoenix, the Diocese of Tucson, Legion of Mary, Catholic Daughters of America, and other lay Catholic organizations.