NEWS BRIEF: Mike and Sheila Geddes support Catholic education By The Catholic Sun - Oct 30, 2023 The Diocese of Phoenix would like to thank Mike and Sheila Geddes as Guardians of Hope for this years’ Night of Hope. We are especially grateful for their years of support of Catholic education, families and schools. Share this:TweetEmail RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR BRIEFS NEWS BRIEF: Evangelization team shares the love of God with baseball fans FEATURED Bourgade Catholic High School launches career and technical education for health care professions BRIEFS Evangelization team shares the love of God with baseball fans