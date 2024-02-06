Nearly 100 people from 25 different congregations gathered at St. Mary’s Basilica in downtown Phoenix on Friday night for a special Mass in celebration of World Day for Consecrated Life. This marked the 28th consecutive year the Church has dedicated February 2nd as a day set aside to recognize the men and women who live a life consecrated to God. This includes their public pronouncement of the evangelical councils of poverty, chastity and obedience in their specific religious communities’ charism and mission or through promise to live in service to God through public consecration.

Organized by Sr. Ginger Downey, the director of the Office of Consecrated Life for the Diocese of Phoenix, the Mass was celebrated by Crosier father Fr. Jude Verely. The Diocese of Phoenix is home to many communities with their specific charisms that all form the unique fabric of religious life in the Valley of the Sun. There are 30 congregations of women religious and 21 men’s congregations, both serving as brothers and priests. In addition, the diocese has three consecrated Virgins and one consecrated hermit.

“We rejoice in our coming together as faithful and faith filled witnesses,” said Sr. Downey, in her welcoming comments to the congregation before Mass. “We celebrate our diversity of charisms and missions and our unity of serving the People of God here in the Diocese of Phoenix.”

Link to Facebook Gallery