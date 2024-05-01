Chandler, Ariz. – St. Mary-Basha Catholic School recently announced a dynamic expansion of its elective course offerings for junior high students beginning in the 2024-2025 school year. This program equips students with the skills and knowledge they need to thrive in high school and navigate their future career paths and passions. Junior high elective courses were paused during the pandemic and were re-introduced in 2022-23 school year with much success. Based on student feedback and faculty input, the catalog of offerings continues to expand year after year.

“Our electives go beyond academics,” said Kathleen Lyon, principal of St. Mary-Basha Catholic School. “Our robust catalog of 58 courses offers a platform for students to explore their passions, develop critical skills and gain valuable insights into potential careers – all within a supportive, faith-based environment.” Over the two years of junior high, students will select 24 elective classes in addition to their core curriculum. This exploration helps them identify academic and career interests, setting the stage for informed course selection in high school.

Electives allow for more independent and project-based learning. Students hone essential skills like research, time management, and critical thinking – crucial for success in high school and beyond. Courses are taught by St. Mary-Basha faculty and specialists possessing advanced degrees and considered subject matter experts in their respective fields.

Electives encompass a variety of subject areas including:

Creative Arts: Crafts, Calligraphy, Drawing and Painting, Face Painting, Crochet, Loom Knitting, Sculpture, Sewing

Faith, Service, and Citizenship: Apologetics: Defending Our Faith, Choir, Civics & Government, Holocaust Studies,

Performing Arts: Acting, Improv, Band, Guitar, Orchestra, Garageband, Piano, Steel Drum, Ukulele

Physical Education: PE classes, Martial Arts, Color Guard

Professional Development: Amazing Shake, Design with Canva, Creative Writing, Personal Finance, Public Speaking

Personal Development: Brain Training, Logic and Board Games, Study Skills

Language and Culture: Spanish I-IV, American Sign Language, Spanish Culture

STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, & Math): Anatomy & Physiology, Engineering, Forensic Science, Keyboarding, 3D Printing, Digital Video, Drones, Green Screen Production, Robotics, Coding & Programming, Student Technology Leadership

“The Faith, Service, and Citizenship electives are unique to St. Mary-Basha,” says Rindi Eubanks-Garcia, teacher and vice principal. “These courses will allow students to delve deeper into their Catholic faith while developing a strong sense of social responsibility and a commitment to serving others.” Community service and giving back are values instilled in our students starting in preschool. All students learn about social needs and see first hand through monthly service projects the positive impact they can have to address an unmet community need.

St. Mary-Basha is committed to providing a well-rounded education that fosters intellectual curiosity, spiritual growth, and a spirit of service. The elective program is a testament to this commitment, offering students the opportunity to explore their talents, discover their passions, and grow as individuals within a faith-based environment.

