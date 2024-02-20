Last weekend, thousands gathered from the Diocese of Phoenix to celebrate the combined Rite of Election and Call to Continued Conversion, the next step toward full initiation into the Catholic Church.

The Rite of Election includes the enrollment of names of all the Catechumens seeking baptism at the coming Easter Vigil. The Catechumens publicly express their desire for baptism to the diocesan bishop. Their names are recorded in a book and they are called the Elect.

For the first time, these liturgies were held at two locations, Immaculate Conception in Cottonwood, Ariz., and St. Francis Xavier in Phoenix.

A handful of parishes gathered at Immaculate Conception for the liturgy and a reception with Bishop Dolan.

“We’ve had a record number of parishes participating this year,” said Alyssa Yingling from the Office of Worship for the Diocese of Phoenix. St. Francis Xavier hosted nearly 2,000 worshippers from more than 50 parishes. “It has been an opportunity for the parishes in the Northern parts of the diocese to celebrate together without traveling to Phoenix.”