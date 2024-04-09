On Tuesday morning, Sr. Raphael Quinn, I.B.V.M., was awarded the Pro Ecclesia et Pontifice Medal in recognition for her faithful service to the Church in Catholic Education. The presentation took place at Ss. Simon and Jude Cathedral in Phoenix following Mass that was celebrated by Bishop John Dolan. She has more than 60 years in education, 51 years as the principal of St. Simon and Jude Catholic School.

“She is a woman of incredible strength, generosity and impeccable character,” said Dr. Maria Chavira, chancellor and vice moderator of the curia for the Diocese of Phoenix.

The Pro Ecclesia et Pontifice Medal is bestowed for distinguished service to the Church by the Holy Father. Sr. Quinn is the third recipient of this medal in the Diocese of Phoenix; the first was Mrs. MaryBeth Mueller, past Superintendent of Schools and the second was Sr. Joan Fitzgerald, BVM, president of Xavier College Preparatory in Phoenix. Both joined Bishop Dolan to pin Sr. Quinn with the medal.