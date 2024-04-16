Organized by the Office of Child and Youth Protection and Safe Environment, the Diocese of Phoenix held a special rosary and Mass Tuesday at the Diocesan Pastoral Center in downtown Phoenix to honor Child Abuse Prevention Month in April. Following Mass, which was celebrated by Fr. Nelson Libera, a special pinwheel celebration was held in the courtyard near St. Mary’s Basilica. A pinwheel is an uplifting symbol of childhood, and it represents all our efforts to ensure a healthy and safe environment of children in our community.

The Diocese of Phoenix’s Office of Child and Youth Protection assists individuals and families who have been directly affected by sexual abuse, whether in the Diocese or that of their childhood.