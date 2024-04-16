To celebrate the Feast of St. Dymphna, the patron of mental health, St. Patrick Catholic Community in Scottsdale, Ariz., is hosting a mental health fair, May 18-19, at the parish.

St. Patrick’s has long been concerned with addressing issues around mental health and promoting awareness.

“Through our behavioral health initiative ministry, we seek to serve as an avenue to provide literacy in mental health, to reduce the stigma of mental illness, encourage conversations around mental illness, and create a safe environment for individuals to share and seek help surrounding their mental illness,” said Eric Tamayo, pastoral associate at St. Patrick Catholic Community.

At each of the weekend Masses speakers will discuss mental health awareness. Following each Mass, parishioners will find a variety of mental health information, ministries and agencies including grief support, National Alliance on Mental Illness, Parkinsons and Alzheimer, Catholic Charities Counseling, Hope Exist, Mental Health First Aid, Next Chapter and addiction resources.

With the feast day of St. Dymphna on May 15, they will also have a display for parishioners to learn more about her life along with prayer cards to assist in praying for those suffering with mental illness.

St. Patrick Catholic Community is working in conjunction with the Diocese of Phoenix’s Office of Mental Health Ministry, who will be present at the fair, to help reduce the stigma around mental health while also educating and promoting advocacy.

Part of the Diocese’s vision for Mental Health Ministry in parishes is the establishment of “The Well”, a designated space or room at the parish that is a safe space, a place of encounter for those experiencing challenges to gather and share their experiences and grow their relationship with God.

During the mental health fair, St. Patrick Catholic Community will be presented with their own Woman of the Well painting by Glenda Stevens, which will be blessed and put on display. This picture will ultimately be placed in their House of Mercy building to serve as “The Well” for groups to come and gather in a safe space.

“St Patrick’s seeks to accompany those with mental health needs in the parish and the larger community in both a welcoming and meaningful way,” said Tamayo