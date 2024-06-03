Sunday was a momentous day for the Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish community in Tempe, as Bishop John Dolan celebrated Mass and installed the much-beloved Fr. Robert Aliunzi as pastor of the parish.

After Mass, Bishop John was present for the groundbreaking ceremony of the new Divine Mercy Perpetual Adoration Chapel outside of the church.

“This day has come after enormous struggles and overcoming obstacles,” said Fr. Robert. “So, to me, this groundbreaking uniquely signals the start of a brand new story, our story, and a steady progress and growth of our Parish Community.”