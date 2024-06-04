Christ in Our Neighborhood is a parish-based program consisting of small groups who gather in the home weekly to discuss and pray through the upcoming Sunday Mass readings.

This coming Sunday, we mark the 10th Sunday in Ordinary Time. The question in the Christ in Our Neighborhood reflection about the Gospel asks us: Do you ever question God’s love for you?

The readings from this Sunday point to hope and the great freedom we have in knowing God loves us, redeems us and desires to be with us. He calls us out of darkness into His wondrous light.

Invite someone you know back to church today through Christ in Our Neighborhood! Small groups gather in the home to discuss and pray over the upcoming Sunday Mass readings. Everything you need for your group is in the weekly newsletter.

