This coming Sunday, we celebrate the Fourth Sunday of Lent. The question the Christ in Our Neighborhood reflection asks us is: Have you ever had a prodigal-son-like experience in your life? What made you return to God with your whole heart?

The Prodigal Son is probably one of the best-known parables of the Gospels, so much so that even in a post-modern world, most people are aware of the basic outline of the story. The eldest son and heir squanders his inheritance on loose, scandalous living but repents and returns to his father’s house. The father runs to embrace him and welcome him home to the family.

While our own conversion story may not be so dramatic, we are continually being called to a change of heart, to reform our ways and turn from sin, particularly during Lent.

The sacrament of Reconciliation was instituted by Christ to bring healing and forgiveness to our lives. As we hear the words, “I absolve you of your sins…” a weight falls from our shoulders and we receive strength to move forward in grace.

When was the last time you turned to the Lord in this beautiful sacrament? Check out your parish website today or give the parish office a call to see when you might be able to receive this tremendous gift.

