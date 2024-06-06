On Wednesday, Catholic Climate Covenant, a national nonprofit that guides the U.S. Church’s response to climate change, awarded the Victory Noll Sister’s Small Grants to four Diocese of Phoenix organizations with grants. Creation Summit, Franciscan Renewal Center, St. Mary-Basha Catholic School and St. Francis Xavier Parish were among the 91 recipients nationally from U.S. Catholic parishes, schools, dioceses and other Catholic organizations who are dedicated to advancing Pope Francis’ 2015 encyclical entitled “Laudato Si.”

Recipients were selected for their “innovative solutions that honor our sacred duty to protect and preserve God’s creation,” said Dan Misleh, Founder and Interim Director of Catholic Climate Covenant.

Grants will be used through a variety of approaches to support care for creation in the Diocese of Phoenix, from hosting events to increase environmental awareness to enhancing school garden beds to harvest food for the St. Vincent de Paul food pantry. Catholic Climate Covenant, together with 20 national partners, educate, give public witness, and offer resources, including the Victory Noll Sisters small grants program.