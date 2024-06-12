Scottsdale, Ariz. — Notre Dame Preparatory High School is pleased to announce the hiring of Isaac Sedillos as its new assistant principal on Wednesday, to work side-by-side with current assistant principal Tracey Heisler and principal Brie Dragonetti.

“Our school is growing and this August we are expecting our largest student enrollment in school history with 1,010 students,” Dragonetti said. “Isaac is a proven educator with a strong Catholic faith. I know he is going to be an asset to our expanding community.”

Sedillos hails from Albuquerque, where he benefitted from his Catholic Education at St. Charles Borromeo School and St. Pius X High School. He credits the impact of several teachers for leading him to a vocation in education. “I also have several family members who are school administrators so you could say that education runs in my family,” he said.

As a life-long learner Sedillos, 29, has earned two postgraduate degrees; a Master of Arts from Northern Arizona University (NAU) and a Master of Education from Grand Canyon University (GCU). He is currently working on a doctoral degree at GCU.

With eight years of teaching, coaching and peer mentoring experience, Sedillos was drawn to Notre Dame Prep because of the school’s commitment to academic excellence and its pillars of Reverence, Respect and Responsibility.

“I wanted to be a part of this culture that educates the whole student: mind, body and soul,” he said. “Notre Dame Prep consistently has great programs in place, and with the increased enrollment, my role will be to support the entire community the best way I can.”

As a former senior sponsor, track coach, Advanced Placement English teacher and department chair, Sedillos is all about forming relationships, listening, and creating memorable high school experiences for students.

He said that he is happy and blessed to join the Saints family. “They’re going to get my 150% effort!” he added.

Notre Dame Prep is a Catholic diocesan college preparatory high school with a co-ed enrollment of 1,010 students. The school has earned national recognition for the caliber of its academic, arts and athletic programs. Most recently, NDP was recognized as a 2022 Blue Ribbon School by the U.S. Department of Education. The school is located at 9701 E. Bell Road in Scottsdale.