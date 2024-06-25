NOTE: Christ in Our Neighborhood is a parish-based program consisting of small groups that gather in the home weekly to discuss and pray through the upcoming Sunday Mass readings.

This coming Sunday, we celebrate the 13th Sunday in Ordinary Time. The question the Christ in Our Neighborhood reflection asks us is: How has your faith in the Lord restored and saved you?

One way to look at this might be with an eye toward God’s mercy. The astonishing words on this topic uttered by Jorge Bergoglio upon his election to the papacy still resonate more than 10 years later: “I am a sinner, but I trust in the infinite mercy and patience of our Lord Jesus Christ.”

We acknowledge the fact that we are sinners every time we say a Hail Mary or participate in the Penitential Rite at Mass. That’s me, you, and every human person (except, of course, the Blessed Virgin Mary). We’ve all fallen short of the glory of God, as St. Paul reminds us.

The Good News is that God sent His Son into the world to redeem it and save us. Knowing of this great love, not just in our mind, but in the deepest part of our heart, can be transformative and life-giving.

You mean I don’t have to face my struggles alone? I don’t have to be a prisoner to fear or a slave to sin? I don’t have to be a captive of my past? Well, if that’s not restorative, I’m not sure what would be!

What Jesus accomplished on the Cross and with His Resurrection from the dead is overwhelmingly Good News for each of us. The check for our salvation has been written and it’s up to us to cash it in and follow Jesus, the Way, the Truth and the Life. Let’s do it together in our small church communities.

Invite someone you know back to church today through Christ in Our Neighborhood! Small groups gather in the home to discuss and pray over the upcoming Sunday Mass readings. Everything you need for your group is in the weekly newsletter.

