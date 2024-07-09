NOTE: Christ in Our Neighborhood is a parish-based program consisting of small groups that gather in the home weekly to discuss and pray through the upcoming Sunday Mass readings.

This coming Sunday, we celebrate the 15th Sunday in Ordinary Time. The question the Christ in Our Neighborhood reflection asks us is: Chosen by God, how is God’s will being accomplished through you?

What a great question! It forces us to ask ourselves: Is God’s will really being done in me? How am I living that out?

Two key factors come to mind: Surrender to and cooperation with the Holy Spirit.

How do you do that? There’s a famous prayer to the Holy Spirit written by Cardinal Mercier many years ago. In this prayer, we’re asking for the Holy Spirit to enlighten and guide, strengthen and console us. There’s also the very crucial last line: “I promise to be submissive in everything You permit to happen to me, only show me what is Your will.”

When we stay rooted in the Gospel by praying through a passage each day, and we pray to the Holy Spirit to show us His will, then we can have peace that God’s will is being done in and through us. Living a Spirit-filled life, we just embrace the next thing in our path each day, trusting that He has permitted this or that circumstance. We may not like it—but with grace we can accept even difficulties with joy.

Be sure to join us for our Saturday, August 17, Morning of Reflection! This free, half-day retreat is an opportunity to meet other Christ in Our Neighborhood participants from around the Diocese of Phoenix. With an exciting array of speakers, this morning packed with inspiration, fun and a free gift. You can sign up to attend here: : Christ in Our Neighborhood Aug. 17 Retreat/Cristo en Nuestro Barrio retiro de 17 de agosto (jotform.com)

To sign up for our weekly Christ in Our Neighborhood newsletter that has everything you need for your next meeting, visit: https://phoenixdiocese.flocknote.com/CION