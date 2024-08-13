This fall, 15 new seminarians were accepted to Nazareth Seminary bringing the total number of men discerning the priesthood to 50, an all-time record for the Diocese of Phoenix.

“This milestone is a testament to the foundation set before us by Bishops Olmsted and Nevares and Fr. Paul Sullivan and Fr. Matt Lowry, ongoing efforts in seminary formation, outreach opportunities and the collaboration with the laity who support our seminarians through their prayers and outreach,” said Fr. Kurt Perera, vocations director for the Diocese of Phoenix.

More than half of the men in formation reside locally. The remainder are completing their studies at St. John Vianney Seminary in Denver and Assumption Seminary in San Antonio. By 2026, all new seminarians studying with the Diocese of Pheonix will receive their full priestly formation locally.

Nazareth Seminary, announced in October 2023 as the first full seminary in the diocese, incorporates an innovative “homestyle” model through introductory studies and human formation at Nazareth House in Phoenix, established in 2019. The spiritual formation component takes place at Our Lady of Perpetual Help House in Scottsdale, Ariz., established in August 2023. The discipleship and philosophical stage occurs at St. Mary’s House in downtown Phoenix. The next phase, comprised of theological studies will occur at St. Joseph House in Phoenix, due to open in the fall of 2026. From there, seminarians will be ordained transitional deacons and spend their final months integrating into parish life.

“When I think of faith formation, the word ‘home’ immediately comes to mind,” said Bishop John Dolan. “Jesus was raised in a loving household, formed by Mary and Joseph and their families. In this nurturing environment, Christ grew in wisdom and prepared for His future ministry.

“Nazareth Seminary is modeled after this success story.”

This broad view of Nazareth Seminary is incredibly exciting for the Diocese of Phoenix, and it all begins with the intentional formation of the heart of each individual seminarian.

“The process of formation is very intentional,” continued Fr. Perera. “Each decision, even to the detail of which patron saint is placed next to the seminarian’s name tag on his door, is made with the particular man in mind. We always consider what his needs are and what will help him to best grow and discern.”

Each of the four formation homes, in addition to fostering a healthy communal life and integrated studies, also provides opportunities for personal formation through regular counseling and spiritual direction opportunities. In this nurturing environment, seminarians experience growth and healing as they are prepared for future ministry.

“Our role is to form a man who is healthy, well-rounded and who can relate and engage in our current culture,” continued Fr. Perera. “And from there we form the man into a priest.”