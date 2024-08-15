Chandler, Ariz. – St. Mary-Basha Catholic School successfully wrapped up its second annual #SMBFlatJesus project this summer. Inspired by the children’s book “Flat Stanley,” the project brought the school community together through shared faith-filled adventures.

At the end of the 2023-24 school year, each St. Mary-Basha student received a Flat Jesus cutout to decorate and accompany on their summer travels. Families captured and shared photos of SMB Flat Jesus’ journeys at various locations, both near and far.

“The project was a terrific success again,” shared Kathleen Lyon, principal of St. Mary-Basha. “It served as a constant reminder that Jesus is always with us, regardless of our location. Our school is a close-knit community with a rich history spanning 80 years. This project exemplifies our shared faith and values.”

The St. Mary-Basha social media pages were filled with excitement as followers tracked #SMBFlatJesus’ adventures by land and sea. He visited 22 states, nine countries, and iconic landmarks including cathedrals, National Parks and the Paris Olympic venues. Local adventures included Vacation Bible School and Camp Invention® hosted by St. Mary-Basha and overseeing the massive renovation project of Mary’s Garden on campus. Some brave students had their Flat Jesus walking on water and swimming in the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans.

This year a twist was added by hiding the phrase “With you always” in each photo for followers to find, adding an extra layer of fun and engagement to the project.

“SMB Flat Jesus was a wonderful way to strengthen our faith and maintain connections during the summer months,” said Fr. Daniel McBride, pastor of St. Mary’s Parish and St. Mary-Basha Catholic School. “Seeing Flat Jesus at Masses, church events and checking in on our Parish Hall renovations brought joy to parishioners and families.”

St. Mary-Basha Catholic School hopes to inspire other Catholic schools and churches to launch their own Flat Jesus project, spreading joy, faith and community throughout the Diocese of Phoenix.

To see all of the pictures and locations that SMB Flat Jesus visited this summer, check out St. Mary-Bashas’ social media sites and search #SMBFlatJesus – Facebook: stmarybashacatholic.org and Instagram: @stmarybasha

About St. Mary-Basha

St. Mary-Basha Catholic School is a preschool-8th grade private school located in Chandler, Ariz. St. Mary-Basha opened in 1944 and has an enrollment of 413 students. Visit www.stmarybashacatholic.org to learn more.