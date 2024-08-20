As Jean Loudenslagel filled a pitcher with fresh homemade lemonade, she looked around at those who filled her dining room table and smiled. The diverse group of believers, from 30-year-old young professionals to 80-year-old widows and widowers, laughed and connected with ease as they shared a meal together.

Loudenslagel never could have imagined that these fellow parishioners, who had been strangers six weeks prior, would become like family.

And it all started with a stirring from the Holy Spirit and a simple invitation.

Last Spring, Loudenslagel was perusing the ministry tables at the annual parish fair at St. Francis Xavier in Phoenix, when she met Joyce Coronel, Evangelization and Sacramental Life manager for the Diocese of Phoenix. It was through this connection that Loudenslagel became familiar with Christ in Our Neighborhood (CION), a weekly Scripture resource created and developed by Bishop John Dolan, that would soon fill her kitchen table with unexpected friends.

Launched in the Diocese of Phoenix in December 2022, CION has flourished, fostering the richness of faith community life in numerous small groups throughout the diocese.

CION reflections, which are free and easily accessible in both English and Spanish, are comprised of approachable reflections on the upcoming Sunday Mass readings, questions for discussion and a recommended task to bring the fullness of the Gospel into everyday life. The program has recently taken on new momentum with a weekly video CION discussion featuring Bishop Dolan, Coronel and Jennifer Ellis, co-hosts of The Bishop’s Hour radio show.

“What I love about this program is that it’s a faith-sharing program,” noted Coronel, who has played a pivotal role in helping CION thrive in the Diocese of Phoenix.

“It’s not a doctoral program or a deep theology program. It’s about coming together and reflecting on questions like, ‘How is God moving in your life?’ ‘How are you living your faith?’ ‘What are some challenges and what are some things you’ve learned along the way?’ And it’s all done in the context of the upcoming Sunday Mass readings.”

Bishop Dolan’s vision is that these moments of reflection take place within the context of small faith communities, groups of 10 or fewer, that gather in a home or another comfortable space. This intimate setting allows individuals to come as they are, share openly and find a place of belonging along the way.

“People are hungry for faith community,” said Bishop Dolan, the fifth Bishop of Phoenix and author of CION. “People aren’t gathering around dinner tables anymore, so we need to provide tables where they can gather.”

It’s as simple as inviting others to your home, putting on a pot of coffee and pulling up the CION resource on your phone, shared Bishop Dolan.

“This space of coming together as we are allows people to really converse,” he continued. “A lot of times people will come to these gatherings with no faith or theology at all, or many are coming with personal struggles or troubles with the Church. But when they gather in a small group, they are speaking with friends, and they can share their hearts and journey together.

“The commentaries and discussion questions help frame the discussion. But it all leads to breaking open the Word of God together, sharing in the ups and downs of life and fostering the kind of community where you can come with your whole self.”

Loudenslagel, a St. Francis Xavier parishioner of 13 years, felt inspired to foster such a space for herself and others. After her conversation at the parish ministry fair, she began extending an invitation of welcome.

“Sometimes I go to noon Mass, and I looked around and saw those around me, some elderly and others who are widows, and thought they might be looking for something,” shared Loudenslagel. “I approached a few people and asked if they’d be interested in joining a Christ in Our Neighborhood group, and they were interested right away.”

Loudenslagel’s small faith community, which began as a group of strangers from the pews, originally intended to meet for reflections during the six weeks of Lent and then end the program. But every member found such a sense of belonging and support that they decided to meet once a month, indefinitely. They also intend to meet every week during the season of Advent.

“I had to get through the jitters that first week because I’m kind of a shy person, but I was really impressed by the fact that everyone really felt they could share with the group,” Loudenslagel said. “After that it’s like everyone came in and it was like we’re all family, you know? Everyone looks forward to meeting and it’s really developed a family within the Church community.”

Loudenslagel’s group isn’t the only small faith community whose lives have been changed by this program.

Coronel shared about one woman who felt inspired to start a CION small group and asked her husband to invite their next-door-neighbor, Jacob, to join. Unsure if Jacob was a man of faith, her husband was hesitant but decided to extend the invitation. Jacob showed up to the next CION gathering and was so moved that he asked if he could start inviting some of his employees to join as well. Before long, Jacob began attending Mass again.

“People are just excited to be invited to someone’s home. They are exposed to the Word of God, and they see that others in the group are normal and are also experiencing struggles too,” said Bishop Dolan. “If they aren’t currently going to Mass, they may connect with others in their group who are and say, ‘I could do that, too.’”

CION small groups have sprung up all over the diocese and are currently thriving in more than 30 parishes. Additionally, they are taking place regularly among groups of friends and families, in parish staff meetings, for parents while their children are in Religious Education classes, in RCIA groups, junior high classrooms, assisted living centers and prisons, just to name a few. CION has even spread to Mexico and Peru where groups have taken root.

Momentum for Bishop Dolan’s small faith community program continues to build, and it was evident at the Christ in Our Neighborhood Morning of Reflection led by Coronel on Saturday, where folks gathered to hear about the impact of CION and learn how to start a group of their own. There were 120 attendees.

Everyone desires to have a seat at the table, and Christ in Our Neighborhood provides that opportunity. Wherever there is a space to gather and hearts that are open, small faith communities can flourish, and with CION, everyone is welcome, shared Bishop Dolan.

“I just think of all of the people out there who feel forgotten, who feel lost, who feel unseen or have some kind of hurt or wound,” said Coronel, with tears in her eyes. “We want to tell them we love you – God loves you. He gave His life for you.

“We care about you. We’re not the same without you and our heart aches for you. You are part of us, and you have a place here.”

