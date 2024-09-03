As a show of Christian unity and a plea for peace during this election season, seven Christian denominations in Arizona are teaming up for a series of prayer services over the next two months.

Themed “Faith over Fear,” the first prayer vigil will take place on Sept. 9 at 4:45 p.m. at Our Lady of the Angels Church at The Franciscan Renewal Center in Scottsdale.

The second vigil, “Harden Not Our Hearts,” will take place on Oct. 14 at 6:00 p.m. at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Tuscon. The final prayer service, “Loving Our Neighbor,” will take place on Nov. 4 at 12:00 p.m. at Sun City Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Sun City.

All are invited and encouraged to attend these services.

Bishop John Dolan expresses his gratitude to the ecumenical groups coming together in prayer and solidarity:

– Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Arizona

– Grand Canyon Synod, Evangelical Lutheran Church in America

– Grand Canyon and de Cristo presbyteries

– Episcopal Diocese of Arizona

– Roman Catholic Diocese of Phoenix

– Desert Southwest Conference, United Methodist Church

– Southwest Conference of the United Church of Christ Watch Bishop Dolan’s special invitation to join the Prayer Vigils for Peace.