NOTE: Christ in Our Neighborhood is a parish-based program consisting of small groups that gather in the home weekly to discuss and pray through the upcoming Sunday Mass readings. Find out more at Christ in Our Neighborhood – The Roman Catholic Diocese of Phoenix (dphx.org)

This coming Sunday, we celebrate the 24th Sunday in Ordinary Time. The question the Christ in Our Neighborhood reflection asks us is: What kind of a king would you prefer Jesus to be for you?

Accepting Jesus as king of our life changes everything. Jesus came to us as the Suffering Servant foretold by the prophet Isaiah. His kingship is not that of a political figure or warrior, though He will fight for us and defend us.

Jesus shows us over and over that those who follow Him must walk in humility, carrying their cross. In return, He promises that His yoke is easy and His burden is light. Jesus is the faithful shepherd king who never abandons His people.

In a world scarred by so much brokenness, the faithfulness of Jesus is something we can always count on.

