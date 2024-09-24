For an unprecedented fourth time, Xavier College Preparatory, an all-girls Catholic high school, in Phoenix, was awarded the prestigious 2024 Blue Ribbon School this week, by the U.S. Department of Education.

This extraordinary achievement places Xavier in a select group of schools nationwide that have earned this honor multiple times, further solidifying its reputation as a leader in academic excellence, character development and community service. Xavier is the only school in Arizona to have received the award four times.

“The 2024 National Blue Ribbon Schools are raising the bar for our nation’s students, serving as models for effective teaching and intentional collaboration in their schools and communities,” U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said. “As we celebrate their achievements, let us look to these schools for inspiration as we champion education as the foundation of a brighter future for every child.”

Cited as an Exemplary High Performing School, Xavier is among the top performers in Arizona as measured by nationally normed tests. The Blue Ribbon Schools Program recognizes schools based on their overall academic performance. Xavier’s repeated recognition highlights the school’s unwavering commitment to providing a top-tier, values-driven college-prep education while fostering an inclusive and nurturing environment for young women to thrive.

“We are deeply honored to receive this award once again,” said Sr. Joan Fitzgerald, BVM, president of Xavier College Preparatory. “This accomplishment is a testament to the dedication of our faculty, staff, students, and families, all of whom play a vital role in maintaining Xavier’s tradition of academic excellence and service to others.”

Xavier’s comprehensive approach integrates rigorous academics with a strong emphasis on faith, leadership and service, preparing students for college and to enjoy meaningful lives as global citizens. With programs in science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics (STEAM), as well as religious education, athletics, and extracurricular activities, Xavier offers a well-rounded experience for each student.

This fourth Blue Ribbon Award reflects Xavier’s deep-rooted commitment to academic achievement, innovation in education and fostering a sense of community. With more than 80 years of history, the school remains steadfast in its mission to empower young women of faith to pursue excellence grounded in Catholic values.