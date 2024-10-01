NOTE: Christ in Our Neighborhood is a parish-based program consisting of small groups that gather in the home weekly to discuss and pray through the upcoming Sunday Mass readings. Find out more at Christ in Our Neighborhood – The Roman Catholic Diocese of Phoenix (dphx.org)

This coming Sunday, we celebrate the 27th Sunday in Ordinary Time. The question the Christ in Our Neighborhood reflection asks us is: How are you making a committed effort to remain in marriage with God?

In this Sunday’s Gospel, Jesus teaches about marriage. The Christ in Our Neighborhood commentary tells us that God “become one flesh” with His creation and remains with us even to (and through) His death. “God does not divorce us, because God is now one with us. God who is divine takes on our humanity so that we who are human could take on His divinity. This divine-human marriage does not end in divorce but remains forever.”

Our relationship with God is like a marriage, requiring commitment, sacrifice and oneness. It means setting aside time each day to communicate with God through prayer, listening for His inspiration and seeking to love Him in all things.

