This coming Sunday, we celebrate the 29th Sunday in Ordinary Time. The question the Christ in Our Neighborhood reflection asks us is: Are you a person who likes to be noticed or receive accolades?

We like to be appreciated and most people enjoy receiving sincere compliments and generous accolades. Jesus makes it clear to His disciples, however, that He expects His followers to be leaders who place themselves at the service of others.

If we’re busy seeking attention for ourselves, we’ll likely overlook the needs of others. God is calling us to be humble and generous as we serve Him and those around us. Jesus sets the example by living humbly and accepting difficulties, suffering and rejection as He trusts in His Father.

This week, we’re asked to pay particular attention to the Eucharistic Prayer at Mass and contemplate the great love God has for us, giving thanks that He gave His only Son to redeem us by His death on the Cross.

