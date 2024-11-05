NOTE: Christ in Our Neighborhood is a parish-based program consisting of small groups that gather in the home weekly to discuss and pray through the upcoming Sunday Mass readings. Find out more at Christ in Our Neighborhood – The Roman Catholic Diocese of Phoenix (dphx.org)

This coming Sunday, we celebrate the 32nd Sunday in Ordinary Time. The question the Christ in Our Neighborhood reflection asks us is: What does your gift to God look like?

The widow who gave her last penny is held up as an example of sacrificial giving in the reading from the 12th chapter of Mark’s Gospel. We are called to have faith and give without expecting to be thanked or expecting any sort of recognition. God, who has given us everything, will never be outdone in generosity.

As the reflection notes, the heavenly kingdom is all about sacrificial giving as modeled by Christ Himself, who poured out every drop of His precious blood to redeem us.

Watch the video of the weekly podcast segment featuring Christ in Our Neighborhood with Bishop Dolan by clicking HERE

To sign up for our weekly Christ in Our Neighborhood newsletter that has everything you need for your next meeting, visit: https://phoenixdiocese.flocknote.com/CION