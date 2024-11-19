It’s 4 o’clock in the morning on Christmas Eve and little dots of light begin to dapple the pitch blackness that covers the surrounding hills.

Local Filipino farmers, not getting a break even for the holidays, dress for another days’ work and grab their lanterns as they set out. But they aren’t on their way to the fields, not yet—first, they travel in droves to morning Mass, worshipping before dawn when they will begin their daily labors.

These are the humble roots of Simbang Gabi (pronounced: Sim-BAHNG Gah-BEE), a wide-spread and vibrant nine-day Filipino Catholic Christmas tradition, which is 355 years old—and for the first time in Diocese of Phoenix history it will be celebrated at a diocesan-wide event this Advent.

On Sunday, December 15th, the plaza between the Diocesan Pastoral Center and St. Mary’s Basilica, on 3rd Street and Monroe in downtown Phoenix, will be alive with Christmas carols, colorful festive lanterns, the celebration of the Mass, joyful fellowship and a beautiful experience of the traditions of the universal Church. All are invited to attend!

“Simbang Gabi is a cultural event that is a gift to the wider community here in the Diocese of Phoenix,” shared Bishop John Dolan, the fifth Bishop of Phoenix. “It’s such an exciting experience and a rich tradition.

“In virtually every parish I have served in over the years, Simbang Gabi has been celebrated, and I have found it to be one of the most joyful experiences leading up to Christmas,” he continued. “I hope everyone will consider joining us for this wonderful celebration!”

Festivities will begin at 5 p.m. with a presentation on the history of Simbang Gabi, followed by the traditional procession of intricate lanterns and a special Mass celebrated by Bishop John at 6 p.m. A reception will follow in the basilica hall featuring various Filipino delicacies and sweets, including adobo, lechon, pansit, lumpia, menudo, rice cakes, cassava rolls and leche flans, to name a few.

The growing Filipino demographic in the Diocese of Phoenix is vast, comprised of nearly 10,000 faithful and 19 active priests from the Philippines, all of whom will be present at the celebration.

Fr. Jovi Balang, pastor of All Saints Parish in Mesa, Ariz., is one of these priests and he has been heavily involved in planning the inaugural diocesan-wide Simbang Gabi celebration.

“Simbang Gabi is one of the most looked forward to events every year,” he shared. “This is an occasion of family reunions, get-together of friends, parties. It keeps the spirit of Christ’s birth always a season of joy, peace and thanksgiving.”

Fr. Balang also spoke about the history of the tradition, recalling the unnamed Mexican Friar who in 1669 introduced and encouraged the Filipino common folk to celebrate Mass before dawn—as early as 3 a.m. or 4 a.m.—in a special way during the nine days leading up to Christmas Eve. This allowed farmers and other workers to worship during this rich liturgical season, while also making it to the fields on time. Thus, the novena of Masses called Simbang Gabi, which translated means “Night Mass,” began.

And the details that fill the Masses and surrounding celebrations carry deep significance, all pointing toward Our Lady and the birth of Christ.

“The nine days of Simbang Gabi are celebrated in honor of the Blessed Virgin Mary. The nine days signify the nine months of her pregnancy until the birth of Jesus on Christmas Day,” Fr. Balang said. “The lanterns also symbolize the first star that guided the people, especially the wise men, the local shepherds and common people to be led directly to the manger where baby Jesus was born.”

There are six parishes in the Diocese of Phoenix—All Saints in Mesa, Ariz., Corpus Christi in Phoenix, Our Lady of the Valley in Phoenix, St. Juan Diego in Chandler, Ariz., St. Rose Philippine in Anthem, Ariz., and St. Thomas Aquinas in Avondale, Ariz.—that currently celebrate the beautiful tradition of Simbang Gabi annually.

The hope is that on December 15th, the number of celebrants will multiply exponentially as faithful of all ages from around the Valley gather in downtown Phoenix to celebrate Simbang Gabi on a level that it has never been experienced before in the diocese.

“The Church becomes alive during this time,” shared Dr. Anne Vargas, who grew up in the Philippines and now lives in the Diocese of Phoenix. “It is a joyous celebration awaiting the birth of Christ with prayer and anticipation.

“I love the music, lights and colors, and of course the food,” she continued. “One really has to experience it for themselves.”

Come experience the joy and colors of Simbang Gabi for yourself with thousands of others from around the diocese at 5 p.m. on Saturday, December 15th in downtown Phoenix.

Watch Bishop John and Fr. Balang discuss the rich 355-year-old tradition of Simbang Gabi and extend a special invitation to you.