It wasn’t four in the morning, the food wasn’t being sold at tables outside the church, and no one was heading off to work in a farm field last Sunday.

But for hundreds of Filipino Catholics, the first-ever diocesan-wide celebration of their native Christmastime tradition, Simbang Gabi, was just like “tahanan.”

“It feels so good, like we’re back home. It feels like you are in the Philippines,” beamed Ferlyn Junge, her eyes lighting up, as a broad smile grew even wider across her face.



“I’ve been here since 1997. At first, they didn’t have Simbang Gabi. And I missed that,”

Pronounced sihm–BAHNG gah-BEE, which is Filipino for “night Mass,” the celebration is actually a series of night or early morning Masses over a nine-day period leading up to Christmas Eve. According to history, the practice began 355 years ago, when an unnamed friar instituted early morning Masses as a way for Filipino farmers and their families to honor the Blessed Mother and the coming birth of Jesus during the season of Advent.



Worshippers would rise well before dawn and have plenty of time after Mass to get to their agricultural fields or other workplaces. Traditional Filipino foods would be sold outside church to provide laborers with the day’s nutrition and sustenance.



“The celebration is meant for Mama Mary as we journey with her to welcome Jesus at Christmas,” explained Fr. Jovi Balang, pastor of All Saints Parish in Mesa, Ariz., and one of 19 active priests in the diocese who hail from the Philippines, a group that includes several pastors and parochial vicars.



Considered one of the nation’s most culturally diverse, the Diocese of Phoenix is home to 10,000 Filipino Catholics. All Saints is one of six churches that has been celebrating Simbang Gabi for a number of years, but not until Bishop John Dolan’s suggestion this year had there been a diocesan-wide event.



Following Sunday’s Mass, the nine-day celebration would continue at each of the local churches through Christmas Eve. In addition to All Saints, Simbang Gabi Masses are being held at Our Lady of the Valley in north Phoenix, St. Thomas Aquinas in Avondale, Ariz., Corpus Christi in Phoenix, St. Juan Diego in Chandler, Ariz. and St. Rose Philippine Duchesne in Anthem, Ariz..



Sunday evening’s event carried many of Simbang Gabi’s traditional hallmarks.



Worshippers and clergy gathered in the plaza outside St. Mary’s Basilica for a parade of parols – elaborate, bright–colored lanterns featuring a five-point star–shape design – traditional Filipino Christmas carols and a brief history of Simbang Gabi, before making their way inside. The lanterns symbolize the first star that guided people, including the Wise Men and shepherds, to the manger were Jesus was born.



By the time Bishop Dolan led the Mass’ opening procession, the 100-year old church – one of the diocese’s oldest – was standing room only. The packed pews were surrounded by worshippers lining the aisles and the walls. They packed the vestibule as well, spilling out onto the entrance balcony, where priests eventually made their way to distribute the Eucharist during Communion.



The Mass took place on the Third Sunday of Advent, also known as Gaudete Sunday.



From the Latin meaning “rejoice,” it is the day the Church’s liturgical celebration pivots from the season’s themes of penance and preparation to one of joy in anticipation of the coming birth of our Savior and Lord, Jesus Christ. The priests don vestments of rose or white.



“It’s a joyful time…and it’s a sign that something is happening,” Bishop Dolan said as he opened his homily, speaking first briefly in Filipino to hearty applause.



During a 10-minute message punctuated by joy, the former auxiliary bishop of San Diego recalled his first assignment at St. Michael Church, a predominantly Filipino congregation in the city’s Paradise Hills community.



“In my experience in San Diego, the most beautiful time in all my parishes [was] St. Michael in Paradise Hills. It was absolutely beautiful. My jaw dropped when I saw the church was absolutely alive because the light of Christ was found in each and every person.”



On Sunday evening, the bishop said he saw that same light and felt that same joy and passion.



Eager faces hung on the bishop’s every word, and mouths opened wide to pour out the songs during the Procession, Offertory, and the singing of The Lord’s Prayer.



“This is what the Church means by full, active, conscious participation,” Bishop Dolan beamed.



“We know that Christ is the Light in the darkness. For those of us who might have some struggles in life – physical, mental, financial; whatever the struggles may be – there is a light that shines deeply in each and every one of us. And, that light is Christ. Christ is the Light of the World.”



By the gift of the Holy Spirit, the bishop said Catholics, too, can become that light, and their lives a reflection of it. A perfect example, he said, was found in the courtyard outside the basilica, where the gathering of traditional Filipino lanterns or parols, took place, creating what he described as a “beautiful” scene.



“There was a greater light shining in the hearts of each and every one of you,” he said.



“This is why this novena is so important because it reminds us that, as we have heard time and again, Jesus is the reason for the season. You’re making that known.”



Fr. Balang, who also serves as chairman of the executive planning committee, called the event a success.



“A lot of people were very excited for this opportunity given us by the bishop. We’re very grateful. The people received it openly.”



Fr. Jerome Cayetano, parochial vicar at All Saints who worked alongside Fr. Balang, said the gathering far exceeded expectations. The group planned for 400-500 worshippers, but basilica personnel estimated turnout of well over 1,000.



Especially gratifying were the joining of Filipino Catholics from different churches throughout the Valley, including the six that regularly celebrate Simbang Gabi.



“This is about connecting with our culture. It is something that is really Filipino,” Fr. Cayetano said. “There always is a celebration in different parishes around the United States.”



Entire families, including extended relatives, take part, and that family aspect has a way of drawing even those whose faith may be lukewarm.



“When they hear Simbang Gabi, it enlivens them.”



Asianna Junge, visiting from Texas, where she attends Rice University and worships at St. Mary’s Catholic Chapel, was at the Phoenix basilica with her mother, Ferlyn. Themes of worship and family were on her heart and mind as she proclaimed the Mass’ Second Reading from St. Paul’s Letter to the Philippians.



“Mga kapatid: Magalak kayong lag isa Panginoon. Inuulit ko, magalak kay.” Which translates to, “Brothers and sisters: Rejoice in the LORD always. I shall say it again: rejoice!” (Phil 4:4)



After Mass, Asianna reflected on the moment and the celebration.



“It’s a season of giving, and you should give all your worries and everything to God, and He will give you strength through that. That is what I feel with the Filipino community as well.”



Dalton Attig, a parishioner of St. John Vianney in Goodyear, Ariz., attended Sunday’s event with his wife, Gabby Bueno, and her family. An Anglo who married into a Filipino family, Attig was introduced to Simbang Gabi several years ago and regularly attends the December Masses at St. Thomas Aquinas in Avondale, Ariz., the nearest church where they are held.



“I really look forward to this. Christmastime feels even more joyous.”



Yet those previous celebrations did not fully prepare him for Sunday’s.



“It really feels like a festival [tonight]. They pull out all the stops for the music. When you see all the priests walk in, you’re like, ‘Whoa, this is a big deal!”



He is most struck by the Filipinos’ welcoming culture and camaraderie that typically follows Simbang Gabi Masses.



“I don’t feel out of place being here.”