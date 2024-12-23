Hundreds of people joined Bishop John Dolan in Nogales, Mexico, on Saturday where they took part in the rich tradition of Las Posadas along the U.S.-Mexico border wall as part of the Kino Border Initiative (KBI), a group comprised of six Catholic organizations whose vision is “Migration with Dignity.” The event was the 15th binational posada sponsored by four Catholic dioceses, including Phoenix, Tucson, Nogales and Sonora.

Las Posadas, which is widely celebrated in the Hispanic culture, commemorates Mary and Joseph’s journey to Bethlehem for the birth of Jesus. Comprised of a procession that goes from one designated stop to the next, participants take part in the Holy Family’s experience of being told “there is no room for you in the inn” (Luke 2) in a unique way. At each of the stops, passages of Scripture are read, and Christmas carols are sung.

Bishop Dolan led the opening prayer and traveled with participants who, in addition to the traditional components of Las Posadas, also heard the personal testimonies of migrants at each of the five stops along the way. Their journey ended at the KBI shelter with a meal served and organized by St. John Vianney parish in Goodyear, Ariz.

“It was wonderful to witness the vibrancy of the folks who were present,” said Bishop Dolan, “and being accompanied and accompanying others along the journey of posada.”

Established in January of 2009, KBI’s vision is to help make humane, just, workable migration between the U.S. and Mexico a reality. Its mission is to promote U.S./Mexico border and immigration policies that affirm the dignity of the human person and a spirit of binational solidarity.