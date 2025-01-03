I can remember the first time I truly recognized God in nature. I was 16 years old and was white water rafting. Being equally terrified and thrilled by the rapids, I found so much joy in the adventure and anxiety at the thought of falling out of the raft (which, of course, happened). After several hours of mixed emotions, the rapids slowed and we were floating down the calm river.

As we drifted around a river bend, I looked up and saw something that is still engrained in my mind. We were between two mountains that seemed to touch the sky, the sun was peeking out behind the pine trees, and the river was bluer than anything I had ever seen. I looked at the scene before me and thought “here is God, here in His creation”. That is the moment I began to seek the presence of God in nature.

I realized that the birds chirping, the stars twinkling and the grass swaying in the wind were all singing their praises to God.

Without even realizing it, I was living out Catholic Social Teaching! Part of the spirituality behind the theme of Care for God’s Creation focuses on God creating our planet with intention and love. Genesis 1:31 says, “God looked at everything he had made, and found it very good.”

God has gifted us these beloved creations so that they may sustain us and guide us into a deeper relationship with Him. Therefore, we have the responsibility and privilege to be stewards of God’s creations.

However, even in the midst of this beautiful spirituality, we have to face reality. Our treatment of the environment directly impacts human lives. Air pollution is causing increased effects of asthma, landfills are being created in poorer communities and filling these areas with trash, and the number of environmental refugees is on the rise. We are constantly hearing mixed messages of both doom and hope but amidst all of this, we have two strong beliefs to guide us.

We are called to join God in loving all of creation, and Care for Creation is care for the dignity of our brothers and sisters.

So, what can we do to care for God’s creation?

This is the big question we will be asking ourselves at the Creation Summit on January 25, 2025! With Bishop John Dolan opening us in prayer, the Creation Summit will be an opportunity to enter into prayer, reflection and conversation on the environment and our call to stewardship. All are invited to join.

As Pope St. John Paul II said, “Respect for life and for the dignity of the human person extends also to the rest of creation, which is called to join man in praising God.”

Let’s ask for the grace of the Holy Spirit to grow in the care for creation, the nature we see around us to every human person we encounter.

If you are interested in attending the Summit you can find more information and registration here: https://dphx.org/catholic-social-teaching/creation-summit/

If you are part of an environmentally based organization or know an organization who would be interested in being an exhibitor you can find more information here: https://dphx.org/catholic-social-teaching/creation-summit/exhibitor-sponsorship/