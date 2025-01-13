NOTE: Christ in Our Neighborhood is a parish-based program consisting of small groups that gather in the home weekly to discuss and pray through the upcoming Sunday Mass readings. Find out more at Christ in Our Neighborhood – The Roman Catholic Diocese of Phoenix (dphx.org)

This coming Sunday, we celebrate the Second Sunday in Ordinary Time. The question the Christ in Our Neighborhood reflection asks us is: How do your requests of Mary help your vocation and ministry in the Church?

The Gospel account of the Wedding Feast at Cana presents us with the first miracle of Jesus’ public ministry. Mary’s words, “Do whatever He tells you,” echo down through the centuries to believers, leading them to Christ. Mary’s intercession is powerful.

In apparitions across the globe, the Blessed Virgin Mary has, like any good mother, both comforted and warned her children. Through these apparitions, she has asked us again and again to turn to her divine Son and “do whatever he asks.” Mary always offers our prayers to her Son and teaches us the power of humility and patience.

God is still performing miracles, especially at every Mass when Jesus’ body, blood, soul and divinity are made present in the Eucharist. Let us turn to God in every need, trusting that He still performs miracles and asking for Our Lady’s intercession for our vocations and ministries.

If you haven’t joined a Christ in Our Neighborhood small group yet, perhaps you are being called to start one yourself. Check out our website today to find out more: dphx.org/Christ-in-our-neighborhood.

Watch the video of the weekly podcast segment featuring Christ in Our Neighborhood with Bishop Dolan by clicking HERE.

To sign up for our weekly Christ in Our Neighborhood newsletter that has everything you need for your next meeting, visit: https://phoenixdiocese.flocknote.com/CION