Christ in Our Neighborhood is a parish-based program consisting of small Christian communities that gather in the home weekly to prayerfully discuss the upcoming Sunday Mass readings.

This coming Sunday, we celebrate Pentecost. The question the Christ in Our Neighborhood Reflection asks us is: Can you imagine what it will be like to gaze upon God in heaven?

St. Paul tells us in his first letter to the Corinthians that eye has not seen nor has ear heard what God has prepared for those who love Him. Imagining that joy that awaits those who will spend eternity in heaven is truly mind-boggling. When was the last time you experienced deep joy, breath-taking awe, utter fulfillment and unconditional love? Now multiply that happy formula by a billion; you’re still short of what awaits in heaven!

On this feast of the Most Holy Trinity, we honor God in three persons — the God who loves us, saves us and wants to spend eternity with us in His Kingdom.

