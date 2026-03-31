Nearly 200 priests from around the Diocese of Phoenix — the largest turnout in more than a decade — gathered with Bishop John Dolan, Auxiliary Bishop Eduardo Nevares, Auxiliary Biship Peter Dai Bui and Bishop Emeritus Thomas Olmsted at Ss. Simon and Jude Cathedral in Phoenix on Monday (March 30) to concelebrate the annual Chrism Mass. The liturgy drew a standing-room-only crowd.

The Chrism Mass revolves around a rich tradition of blessing oils dating back to the year 200 AD. In the modern-day celebration, the bishop blesses the oils that will be used for baptisms, confirmations, anointing of the sick and holy orders throughout the diocese this year.

One of the highlights of the liturgy takes place when the bishop breathes over the glass container that holds the chrism oil, symbolizing the Holy Spirit coming down to consecrate the oil to be used in administering the sacraments.