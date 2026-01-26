In “Boat of No Smiles,” the first video of a four-part series on getting to know Bishop-elect Peter Dai Bui, the bishop-elect shares his family’s personal story of fleeing Vietnam in 1975 in his father’s fishing boat. After Vietnam was divided in 1957, there was a significant refugee movement of nearly 1 million people due to the communist rule and fear of political and religious persecution.

.

Escaping in the middle of the night amid darkness, the family — Bishop-elect Bui, his parents and his nine siblings at the time — took a five-day boat trip to Bangkok where they stayed in a refugee camp before eventually flying to Houston, Texas, and finally landing in New Orleans where they made their home. Bishop-elect Bui was 5 years old. The boat journey included an encounter with pirates and the birth of a child on the boat.

.

Famous Associated Press photographer, Eddie Adams, captured images of the family during their escape entitled “Boat of No Smiles.” A series of additional images of the unrest in Vietnam were published in his book, “Eddie Adams: Vietnam.”

.

The second episode of Getting to know Bishop-elect Peter Dai Bui — “From Atari to the altar” — will premiere on Sunday, Feb. 1 at 11 a.m. on the Diocese of Phoenix YouTube channel.

.