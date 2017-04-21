Pinwheel garden planted for Child Abuse Prevention Month

Office of Child and Youth Protection The Diocese of Phoenix encourages anyone who has been a victim of child sexual abuse by any employee of the Roman Catholic Church to please come forward by contacting the Office of Child and Youth Protection. CLICK HERE for information on how to file report. CLICK HERE for more information.

The Diocese of Phoenix Office of Child and Youth Protection planted a pinwheel garden outside of the Diocesan Pastoral Center April 18 to mark April as Child Abuse Prevention Month.

The pinwheel “is an uplifting symbol of childhood. It represents all our efforts to ensure a healthy and safe environment of children in our community,” said Anne Vargas-Leveriza, director of the Child and Youth Protection Office.

The program began with a Rosary led by students from St. Agnes School, followed by a Mass celebrated by Auxiliary Bishop Eduardo A. Nevares.

“As part of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Phoenix we join Bishop [Thomas J.] Olmsted and Bishop Nevares in pledging our support to the national effort by diligently safeguarding all minors in our diocese,” Vargas-Leveriza said.