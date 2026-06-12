I am so grateful for the priests of our diocese. Two hundred and eighty-nine good men who come from diverse backgrounds and enhance the vibrance of our local Church. Men who serve with a variety of gifts, strengths and charisms. Men who love their parishioners and walk with the people of God by embodying pastoral care and compassion. Men who remain faithful and engaged by continuing to serve as demands grow in the ever-thriving Diocese of Phoenix — which has quickly become one of the fastest-growing dioceses in the country.

At the core, our priests are men who share their hearts and their very selves with the Church, and they are a great gift.

As a priest myself, I can also attest to the reality that priests are human beings.

In the midst of the very real joys and crosses that come with accompanying, ministering to and serving the people of God in a variety of capacities, priests are men who also need to be supported, loved and poured into in return.

I’m thrilled to announce a new diocesan role — the vicar for priestly life and ministry — that has been established to do just that. Father Greg Schlarb, who has a great love for his brother priests and a great giftedness in this area, will step into the role on July 1.

I recently sat down with Father Schlarb and Auxiliary Bishop Peter Dai Bui, who serves as the vicar for clergy, to talk about the purpose and hope for this new position. And it came down to one phrase: personal accompaniment.

The vicar for priestly life and ministry will walk with priests, listen to them, ask them questions and seek to understand any challenges they may be facing. Visits from Father Schlarb will revolve around questions that are simple, but some of the most important:

How are you doing? How can we help you excel? How can we make sure you’re doing well?

And he will joyfully listen. This new role is a proactive approach to supporting the wellbeing of our priests — humanly, spiritually, physically and emotionally — through spending time with them, hearing their concerns and sharing authentic encouragement and support. This role will work in tandem with the current role of vicar for clergy, which accompanies priests in more practical ways such as priestly assignments, day-to-day personnel management and support when problems arise.

In the Diocese of Phoenix it has been tremendous to see growth taking place, and as the shepherd of the local Church it is very important to me to tend to our priests just as much as we are tending to the many new sheep joining our flock.

I think Father Schlarb summed it up beautifully in our conversation when he described the scope of his new role with these words: “I’m here to serve our priests. To be with them, to help them, to encourage them. And really to love them … They are my priority.”

As we step into these summer months, we have much to anticipate with great joy regarding the priesthood here in the Diocese of Phoenix! From the expanding Nazareth Seminary and the four young men who were ordained on June 6, to the unfolding of this new vicar for priestly life and ministry role.

It is my hope that each and every priest here in the Diocese of Phoenix will thrive. And even more so that each priest may know that I am grateful for him, that his wellbeing is important to me and that he is a priority.

Watch the conversation between Bishop Dolan, Bishop Bui and Father Schlarb: