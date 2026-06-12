Xavier College Preparatory in Phoenix has been named the No. 1 high school for student-athletes in Arizona and No. 5 in the United States by Niche.com, one of the nation’s leading school ranking organizations.

The ranking places Xavier among the country’s elite athletic programs while competing against all public and private schools, including coed schools. Niche evaluates schools using a combination of student and parent surveys, athletic participation and data from the U.S. Department of Education.

For decades, Xavier has built a tradition of excellence that extends beyond the playing field. Today, the school offers 26 interscholastic sports and has captured 166 Arizona state championships, while emphasizing leadership, teamwork, perseverance and academic success.

“This recognition reflects the extraordinary dedication of our student athletes, coaches and the entire Xavier community,” said Tui Selvaratnam, athletic director at Xavier. “Our mission is not simply to win championships, but to develop confident young women who lead with integrity, compete with character and excel in every aspect of their lives.”