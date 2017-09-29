Celebrating Marriage [VIDEO]

Regardless of how long you’ve been married, or even if you’re dating and moving toward marriage, this song should resonate in your heart. Doug Slater, a local Catholic who has led music at Mass at several east Valley parishes and now teaches guitar at Seton Catholic Preparatory in Chandler, co-wrote it while reflecting on love, marriage, family and dedication to your spouse.

Slater’s voice is the only one you’ll hear on the track. The song will debut on his “Sovereign God” album due out later this year.

As you watch the video, see if you recognize what diocesan church he was married in! Marriage pictures begin at 1min 46sec.

Then enjoy these wedding pictures from throughout the world…

…and be sure to keep the countless couples who will fill Ss. Simon and Jude Cathedral Saturday for the diocesan “Celebrating Marriage!” event in prayer. Couples celebrating 25, 40 and 50 years of marriage will receive a special blessing and group photo with Bishop Olmsted.

This year’s key talk will be, “Marriage: Come Follow Me.” Cynthia and Peter Lemieux, who are also marriage mentors and formators, will share the talk.