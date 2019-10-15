Los Angeles Rams defensive back Nickell Robey-Coleman breaks up a pass intended for New Orleans Saints wide receiver Tommylee Lewis during the fourth quarter of the NFC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Superdome Jan. 20. The Saints received an unintentional boost of support from Pope Francis when a hashtag he used uploaded the team’s logo. (CNS photo/Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters)

VATICAN CITY (CNS) — A hashtag mix-up caused a papal tweet meant to give thanks for the Catholic Church’s newest saints to be read as Pope Francis showing support for the New Orleans Saints’ football team.

After the Oct. 13 canonization of five new saints, the pope’s official Twitter account, @Pontifex, tweeted: “Today we give thanks to the Lord for our new #Saints. They walked by faith and now we invoke their intercession.”

However, the Twitter hashtag automatically uploaded a fleur-de-lis, the official logo of the National Football League team. Needless to say, the tweet caught the attention of many Saints’ fans, who interpreted the tweet as invoking divine intervention for their team’s game that day against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Today we give thanks to the Lord for our new #Saints. They walked by faith and now we invoke their intercession. — Pope Francis (@Pontifex) October 13, 2019

“Big Guy telling you something for this afternoon,” a Twitter user said, sharing the pope’s tweet. “Adjust your bets accordingly, Vegas.”

“Time to put 10k on the #Saints,” another Twitter user wrote.

Other fans were elated that Christ’s vicar on earth was in their corner. “Pope Francis told 18 million followers that he was #WhoDatNation. I love it,” another Twitter follower wrote, referring to the New Orleans football team’s “Who Dat” chant.

However, people rooting for other football teams couldn’t hide their dismay. “We lost the pope!” a Twitter user tweeted to the New England Patriots.

But the reaction of the day came from the New Orleans Saints’ own Twitter account after their 13-6 victory over the Jaguars.

“Couldn’t lose after this,” the Saints’ account tweeted after sharing the papal tweet. “#Blessed and highly favored.”

A Vatican official confirmed Oct. 14 that use of the hashtag to trigger the “hashflag” — the fleur-de-lis — was a case of “accidental evangelization,” but hoped that “maybe someone who didn’t know will become aware that there are other ‘saints’ to pay attention to.”

— By Junno Arocho Esteves, Catholic News Service.