Phoenix’s Institute of Catholic Theology partners course offerings with Franciscan University of Steubenville

To support the Church’s evangelization efforts through the study of theology, the Institute of Catholic Theology (ICT) in Phoenix and Franciscan University of Steubenville (FUS) have entered into a unique partnership that offers both undergraduate and graduate theology to the faithful of the Diocese of Phoenix.

In this partnership, the ICT will offer four undergraduate courses. These can be taken as stand-alone courses for local college students or grouped to receive a Certificate of Catholic Apologetics. Practicum projects for the certificate program will be developed by Catholic Answers apologist and Franciscan MA theology alumnus, Trent Horn, who serves as a consultant to the program.

Students taking ICT graduate courses can earn up to 18 credits that can also apply toward the FUS Master of Arts in Theology and Christian Ministry, and 15 credits that can also apply toward the FUS Master of Arts in Catechetics and Evangelization at no extra charge.

Dr. Eric Westby, director of the ICT, said, “We have received so much support from Franciscan University’s president, Fr. Dave Pivonka, TOR, faculty, and administration. We see this opportunity as a great support to evangelization in our diocese.”

Bishop Thomas J. Olmsted of Phoenix offered his blessing to the endeavor “so that the faithful may be led by the Spirit to proclaim Christ, Crucified and Risen, to the people of our diocese.”

Dr. Jim Mello, Sr., executive director of Franciscan Innovation and Extension, calls the initiative “a vibrant Franciscan University expression of collaboration and encounter in service to the Church, students at the ICT, and the people of the Diocese of Phoenix.”

The Institute of Catholic Theology provides continuing education for adult Catholics, offering a wide variety of courses, both live and archived online. Franciscan University of Steubenville educates and forms men and women of hope to be a transforming presence in the Church and the world with over 70 on-campus and online undergraduate and eight graduate programs of study.