The idea of a “baby shower” figuratively, not literally appears in the Gospels.

Matthew mentions the Magi and their famed gifts brought to the manger, while Luke recounts the Blessed Mother’s three-month visit to help prepare her cousin for motherhood.

Two women with Arizona connections made a biblical baby shower a reality this Advent. Six official “Mary’s Baby Shower” events were listed online with 100 people downloading a free party pack within an hour of its release last month.

The pack comes with an editable invitation, banner, food and activity ideas, event timeline, a reflection from Pope Francis and a guided meditation. Erica Tighe Campbell, who grew up at St. Benedict in Ahwatukee, created it toward the end of her pregnancy — her child is due in January.

Sarah White interacts with guests at a Mary’s Baby Shower gathering at Mary College in Tempe Dec. 7. (Ambria Hammel/CATHOLIC SUN)

“We had so many offers for baby showers, and our friends and family have been so generous in giving us gifts. Everything is so expensive … I wondered about how scary it could be for a mom who didn’t have that kind of support and wondered how she’d be able to get these essentials,” Campbell told The Catholic Sun.

She realized a baby shower for Mary was the solution with pregnancy resource apostolates serving as the gift distributor. After all, such staff and volunteers encounter plenty of “Marys” facing a pregnancy amidst difficult circumstances.

Mary's Baby Shower A Baby Shower to help build fellowship among Catholic women and gather gifts for a nearby pregnancy center or maternity home. Free planning guide.

Campbell gets followers via her “Be a Heart” online community who yearn to host women’s gatherings in the home, but lack further insight. Her free guide equips willing shower hosts. She saw 100 people download it within the first hour.

A dozen attended a Dec. 7 public shower held at Mary College in Tempe. Sarah White, a St. Thomas the Apostle parishioner and founder of “The Millennial Fiat,” an online community helping women commit to a daily “yes” to the Lord, hosted it. She called the location “an answered prayer.”

All donations went to nearby Aid to Women Center. White and her husband, a pediatric trauma nurse whose pro-life views were challenged during nursing school, learned about Aid to Women Center in October after they were invited to its fall gala. The couple — who is expecting their baby in March — began supporting the cost of one ultrasound a month. Having gift items from Mary’s Baby Shower go there as well was a natural extension of that support.

White planned to hold the shower as a private event with friends “as an excuse to get together during the crazy holiday times and be able to give to a cause we all support,” she said. Instead, she heeded Campbell’s advice to make it a public event. Several women responded.

Gabrielle Lawson, also from St. Thomas the Apostle but who didn’t know White before the shower, saw the event on Facebook and thought it’d be a good opportunity to celebrate Mary with other Catholic women. “I just wanted to do something for Mary this Advent,” she said.

Women pray a decade of the Rosary for Aid to Women Center patients as part of Mary’s Baby Shower activities. The shower was held Dec. 7 at Mary College in Tempe. (Ambria Hammel/CATHOLIC SUN)

White has found herself more spiritually united to Mary and other pregnant women this Advent. She prays more in general, for her unborn daughter and “for women who are currently pregnant, or struggling with getting pregnant, or mourning the loss of a baby,” White said. “And I have found that spending more time in prayer does not always mean more time not being active. If anything, the inspiration to throw a shower like this stems from my prayer life.” She expected the remainder of Advent to be filled with more unexpected ways of building community with women.

Kayla Garone, a parishioner at Our Lady of Mount Carmel in Tempe and an Aid to Women Center volunteer, figured a lack of energy due to her own pregnancy — and four kids under age five, including twins turning 3 this month — would prevent her from coming, “but then I saw these cute baby clothes and I thought, ‘I know exactly where those would go.’”

The shower featured “Virgin Mary Mimosas” and healthy snacks while the women reflected on Pope Francis’ prayer from last year’s feast of the Immaculate Conception. They also offered a decade of the Rosary for clients served at Aid to Women Center. White used her “Chews Life Rosary” she wore as a bracelet for the occasion.

She also read a letter to shower guests from Aid to Women staff that said the center serves 140 women per week. That week alone, the ministry helped one woman without support in the Valley return home to Virginia, another through a miscarriage and a third to resist a boyfriend’s pressure to have an abortion.

Meanwhile, Campbell who recently moved to San Antonio, researched a pregnancy outreach to receive the shower’s gifts and found Guadalupe Home through Catholic Charities. It’s a transitional living program for pregnant and/or parenting women. She hosted a shower Dec. 17.

Showers were also held in Florida, Washington, California and Missouri.